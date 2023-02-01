2023: Buhari Reiterates Need For Peaceful Elections

Inaugurates 5,700 Hectares Hadeja Valley Irrigation Scheme

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Dutse, Jigawa State, urged Nigerians to maintain peace during the forthcoming general elections.

Buhari spoke at a state banquet after inaugurating several projects executed by the Federal Government, the Jigawa State Government and the Malam Alu Farm Project, a private enterprise championed by Honorable Farouk Adamu Aliyu.

He said, ‘‘despite some of the challenges that continued to test the process of our democracy, I strongly believe, we have witnessed in the last seven years, entrenchment of the true principles and ideals of democratic governance in the Nigerian Polity. This has been one of the hallmarks of this Administration.

‘‘I must emphasize that tolerance and understanding are vital to the conduct of free elections.’’, he added

While speaking on the projects, Buhari said the newly inaugurated 5,700 hectares Hadejia Valley Irrigation Scheme in Auyo Local Government Area of Jigawa State would significantly contribute to Nigeria’s quest for food security, job creation and economic diversification.

The President urged the host community to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the gigantic irrigation infrastructure, saying ‘‘It will be a small part in our over-all quest to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.’’

He also charged the Jigawa State Government to sustain its commitment to the Agricultural Sector, acknowledging the success of the Cluster System introduced by the present administration of Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar under the slogan of “Farming is a Business”.

During his one-day official visit to Jigawa State the President visited four local government areas to inaugurate projects including the Hadejia Valley Irrigation Scheme at Auyo, Birnin Kudu Specialist Hospital, Malam Alu Integrated Agro-Allied Farm, Birnin Kudu and the dualized Unity-Pentagon-Fanisau Road.

At the farm, Buhari unveiled a 50.3 metres flag pole, described as the tallest in the country by Hon. Aliyu.

The President also had an aerial view of some of the roads, infrastructure, bridges and places affected by the flood disaster in September 2022, which affected many parts of Jigawa State.

He used the occasion to express sympathies for the flood victims, promising more relief materials to them.

Buhari commended Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar for his resounding achievements in the State, noting that he didn’t expect anything less from the man nicknamed “Mai Calculator”.

‘‘I have seen the State Publication of a compendium titled “Against All Odds” which documented the progress and achievements recorded by the Governor over the first six years of his administration.

‘‘I was truly amazed by the extent of projects and programmes executed across all sectors.

‘I was amazed because of the limited fiscal space that we have faced over the years across all the tiers of Government – but then I recall the financial prudence Governor Badaru has been known for which earned him the nick-name “Mai Calculator”.’

The President also felicitated with the citizens of the State for unprecedented developments they have witnessed over the years.

He noted that the projects commissioned during his state visit were ‘‘only the tip of the iceberg,’’ adding that only one out of about 18 new general hospitals was inaugurated.

He expressed delight that each of the thirty constituencies in the State would soon boast of a full-fledged secondary health facility.

He urged the State government to sustain the reputation of the State with one of the highest road networks in the country.

On the Mallam Alu Farms in Birnin Kudu, the President described it as another commendable project which perfectly aligns with the administration’s agricultural transformation agenda.

He commended Honorable Farouk Adamu Aliyu for championing this wonderful project, saying:

Earlier, at the palace of Emir of Hadejia, Alhaji Adamu Abubakar Maje, the President promised to look into the requests of the State Government on the availability of fertilizers and other farm inputs to boost local agricultural production.

The President said Nigeria and Morocco had an existing agreement on fertilizer production, which will complement the existing 44 blending plants in the country.

The Governor of Jigawa State told the President that the State would remain grateful to the Federal Government for several completed and ongoing projects in the transport, education, health, social investments, agriculture and security sectors.