2023: Delegates Bribed To Vote At APC Presidential Primary – Amaechi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, has alleged that some delegates were induced with money to vote at the APC presidential primary in June.

Mr Amaechi made the allegation at an event to mark the 60th birthday of Eugene Ogu, the general overseer of Abundant Life Evangel Mission in Port Harcourt.

In a video posted on the Facebook page of the church, Mr Amaechi said the delegates collected money to solve their immediate problems.

He added that some of the delegates that collected money to vote are regretting their decisions.

“God should save the ordinary Nigerian because they are the problem. Those who voted at the APC primary, who are they? The ordinary Nigerian. The small money they got solved their immediate problems,” he said.

The former governor was the runner-up at the APC presidential primaries, where he polled 316 votes to come a distant second to Bola Tinubu, who polled 1271 votes.

Though he did not mention the aspirant who allegedly gave money to delegates, but there were accusations and counter-accusations between Mr Tinubu’s supporters and those of other APC aspirants during and after the primaries.