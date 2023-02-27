2023 Elections: Atiku Wins Tinubu, Kwankwaso, Obi In Gombe

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has won the February 25 presidential election in Gombe State.

He polled 319,123 in the 11 local government areas (LGAs) of the state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The Gombe State Collation Officer, Prof Maimuna Waziri, who announced the result around 1am on Monday, said the PDP candidate had the highest number of votes in the North-East state.

The former Vice President won with over 160,000 votes ahead of his closest rivals – Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Tinubu polled 146,977, Obi 26,160 and Kwankwaso scored 10,520.