2023: Enugu APC Support Group, LMI, Flags Off Campaign Rally For Tinubu/Shetima

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the 2023 general polls, one of the leading All progressive Congress APC support group, under the platform of Like Minds Initiative (LMI), Enugu state Chapter, says it has concluded plans to commence a robust door to door campaign movement for the party’s presidential Candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shetima.

It said: “As one of the leading APC support groups in Enugu state, with solid grass root structures and base, we have the capacity to mobilize the state electorate for our presidential candidate and other APC flag bearers seeking other positions in the state.

“We are deeply committed in the party’s presidential project, and will work assiduously to see that our principal, and presidential standard bearer of party, Ahmed Bola Tinubu wins Enugu state, come February 2023.

“Like Minds Initiative is canvassing support for Tinubu because he is a born leader, true democrat, a detribalized Nigerian and a man who truly believe in the one entity called Nigeria.

” Besides, we know from his antecedent as governor of Lagos state that if given the mandate as Nigeria’s president, South East will benefit a great deal.

” It’s on record that he demonstrated his love for Igbos when he was Lagos governor, as he empowered our people. Some were made Commissioners, Special Advisers SPAs), among other positions, and that is why the region should use 2023 election as a payback time to him.

“So, we are urging the entire Electorate in South East geo political zone of Nigeria, particularly Enugu state to key into the Tinubu/Shetima presidential project for our own good, as we won’t regret taking such political decision.

Speaking with African Examiner Wednesday at the Micheal Okpara Square, during the Enugu state APC presidential rally, the state Coordinator of the group, Hon. Ezeh, Toochukwu Vincent, who stormed the political event with scores of its members, insisted that Tinubu, remains the base man for the Nigeria’s presidential job.

The Coordinator said : “Sentiment apart, Tinubu has the capacity to take the nation to the expected destination, and that is why we from the South East Enugu state should give him all the necessary support he needs to win the election.

“After today’s Enugu presidential political rally, (LMI), which has structures at the grass root level across the country, including Enugu state, is going to embark on serious campaign Mobilization in all the nook and crannies of Enugu state for our principal, His Excellency, Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shetima.

“As I speak to you, we currently have a membership base of 16,711, in Enugu state, and the good news about this organization is that all the member have their permanent Voters Card PVC, and I want to assure you that all the votes coming from these PVCs belongs to Tinubu.

According to Ezeh, “it is on record that our Organization did it for Buhari/Osinbajo in 2015 and 2019 which was their first and second tenures.

“Our outing yielded positive result for president Buhari and vice president Yemi Osinbajo.” adding that we are now set to do same for Tinubu in 2023, and like I said before, Like Minds Initiative as a group has the capacity.

” Some of our members are renowned social media influencers, and we strongly believe that with God on our side, APC is going to sing a victory song at the end of the February presidential election this year, 2023″ he stated.