2023 : Group Cautions Against Politics Of Mudslinging In Enugu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A pressure group operating under the banner of Democracy Alert has cautioned those who have thrown ethics and decorum overboard in their obstinate resolve to pull down other candidates in the Enugu governorship race for their selfish interest to be mindful that their action portends danger to the peaceful process of elections.

They equally stated that it is resentful to observe that some authors, opinion writers and newsmakers diverge into clannish presentation of some petty issues which ought not find it’s bearing on the subject of a publication.

A statement issued Monday by the group which was signed by its State co-ordinator Mr Benjamin Ogbe, and made available to African Examiner lamented that while some analysts and politicians are objective in canvassing their interests, some others are stoutly biased and have navigated along unhealthy sentimental lines

which is suggestive of promotion of campaign of calumny.

They expressed concern over the way political jobbers have been on the prowl with politics of mudslinging and negative insinuations against some aspirants that are perceived as most probable for the Enugu governorship job.

“We think that it will be hare-brained for anyone to jettison the promotion of his/her aspirants interest and degenerate from the sublime to a clearly ridiculous level such as trying to destroy the personality of any aspirant in the governorship race, as that may brew a breach of the peace being enjoyed by Enugu people under Governor Ugwuanyi.

“We are therefore appalled that one Jude Mba, a journalist, stated in an online publication, “Chimaroke is selfish. His inordinate ambition has no type.

“He wants to remain a senator. He wants to produce a governor. All from Nkanu land. He hates Isi-Uzo people because he feels they are not Nkanu.

” If he were wise, he would have relinquished his senatorial ambition to Isi-Uzo, and then campaign for his preferred Peter Mba, who has a case in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.”

“We had expected Jude Mba to talk on the subject of the news story which is Senator Chimaroke Nnamani’s statement on the issue who gets the ticket without throwing punches on the credibility of Barr Peter Mba who is a candidate for the governorship race. “However, even the attack on Senator Nnamani is uncalled for, after all he enjoys the right to support a candidate of his choice just as Jude Mba .

“So attacking Senator Nnamani on the issue of where his support lies was a mere tapestry of deceit which was a design to get to Barr Mba.

“Therefore to cast aspersion on the image of Barr Peter Mba who parades one of the most competitive credentials in the race or any other co-contestants is grievous ,given the fact that Jude Mba (if there’s any) is ill informed to know that the allegation of EFCC he was spreading does not exist and where otherwise it does, no one has been indicted anywhere.

The group added that Peter Mba has distinguished himself in both public and private concerns, having served in government at top levels as well as in Pinnacle Oil which currently stands as number one in Nigeria’s downstream oil sector, a feat that’s is enough to convinced anyone that his risk and managerial prowess is outstanding.

They lampooned those who left their primary focus propagating their interest to start that negative campaign against “The sheep without blemish”, Peter Mba, and asked them to bury their faces in shame because their allegations were dead on arrival.

“If people are throwing spanner at Barr. Mba then there’s something about him in this project; either he is the most favoured, otherwise, no tree without any fruit receives sticks or stones”, the statement continues.

“Does it mean that if anyone who served in the administration Senator Nnamani, can no longer advance his/her political interest? After all most of the top placed politicians in the state are products of the Ebeano phenomenon.

“Those who are attacking other aspirants instead of promoting or selling the credentials and manifesto of their preferred ones are bent on creating politics of subterfuge, spiteful lies and truncheon jealousy. Maybe they are using Machiavelli maxim which justification is only at the end.

“We believe that Politics is the struggle for power and democracy is a game of number. Therefore the purported marginalization and hatred of a section of Enugu, is non-existent in any form as power is not given, instead its taken.

“There’s no doubt that Isiuzo like other local government in the Enugu East zone parade very capable persons who can govern the state, but anyone or group interested in the plum job must work hard to achieve their dreams.

“So those who want to thrive in propaganda and character assassination should allow Mba and other clean aspirants to contest their election primaries and desist from trying to bring their image to disrepute just we bank on the maxim that good reason should give way to a better one”, the statement concluded.