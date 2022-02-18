2023: It’s South-East Turn To Produce Buhari’s Successor – Edwin Clark

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Elder statesman, Edwin Clark has stated that the Southeast region of Nigeria should produce the next president in 2023 since they have never had a shot at the presidency since the advent of Democracy in Nigeria in 1999.

Clark disclosed this when he appeared on Arise Television on Thursday.

He said: “I have said Southeast have not got it. Therefore, in fairness to them, let them get it. Being part of this country, they should produce the next president. Not because they are Igbo, not because they are Southeast, but because they are part of this country.”

Clark stated that after the civil war, General Yakubu Gowan announced that there was no victor no vanquish and he is surprised what had happened to that declaration if the people of South-East are denied a shot at the Presidency.

According to Clark, every part of the country has had a fair share of the presidency except the South-East.