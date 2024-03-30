Man City, Arsenal Match Likely Biggest Match Of EPL Season

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Arsenal’s assault towards the Premier League title begins on Sunday as they travel to Manchester City looking to secure their first win at the Etihad since 2015.

The conclusion of the March international break signals the start of the run-in, and this is the last head-to-head fixture between the three title contenders. It’s a huge encounter, and the victor will carry an unwavering sense of momentum heading into the final few weeks of the season.

Arsenal’s title dream was dashed in Manchester last season as they were battered by the Cityzens. However, there’s an edge to the Gunners this time around, and their record in big games this season stands them in good stead heading into Sunday’s duel.

City have several injury concerns from the international break, as do Arsenal, although both teams are expected to be close to full strength.