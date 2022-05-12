Nollywood Actress Cossy Orjiakor Demands For Justice Years After Alleged Sex With Dog

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Cossy Orijiakor, has demanded for justice, years after rumours of her having sex with a dog went viral on the Internet.

African Examiner recalls that in 2002, Cossy’s career suffered a setback when a certain journalist, Tunde Moshood, claimed that the actress had sexual relations with a dog.

Moshood, the then publisher of Enquirer Magazine, also uploaded footage of the actress where she appeared to be intimate with a dog, to buttress his claim.

The actress had always refuted the claim saying that the rumour emanated from a clip which was a scene from the 2002 movie, Itohan, which tried to showcase the dangerous position of persons trafficked to other countries as sex slaves.

With the recent attention being paid to bestiality in the recent weeks, the actress tasked law enforcement agents to revisit a report she made to them concerning the scandal which disrupted her career in the last decade.

Recounting the experience via her Instagram page on Wednesday, Orijiakor stated that the rumours had resulted in emotional trauma and caused her to “lose her sense of purpose”.

“Sometimes a lifetime award turns out to be a lifetime shame, that’s when Nigeria happens to you,” she wrote in the caption.

Tagging various handles of the Nigerian Police, she said, “I reported this case years ago. But I was just a naive girl, a nobody. It was all over the news. Cossy Orjiakor slept with Dog and got HIV. My image, emotional trauma, my career, everything went down the drain. I lost my sense of purpose. Up to date, no justice, no apologies. Nothing.”

Tasking the police to reopen her complaint, the actress also made reference to the case of a TikToker who is presently under investigation by the Nigerian Police after publicly claiming that she slept with dogs for money.

“It’s really an insult to me when the Nigerian police went after the girl on TikTok that jokingly said she slept with a dog. What about me that was in the magazine headline. Am I invisible?

“Please, solve this case and punish whoever is found guilty. Either Cossy, the girl that supposedly slept with dog, or Mr. Tunde Moshood of the ENQUIRER magazine, who is now a politician in Lagos state.

“The journalist that made millions from the story that broke me. Please, my Instagram family help me tag the right police handle because I lost hope in the Nigerian justice system. It still hurts. I want justice. Thank you,” she wrote.