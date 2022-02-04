2023: My Plans For Nigerians If Elected President – Saraki

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has opened up concerning his plans for Nigerians.

Saraki made the remark when he responded to a tweet by a Twitter user, @AriyoAristotle.

The Twitter handler had posted a campaign poster that suggests that Saraki is running for Presidency.

Reacting to the tweet, the former Kwara State governor enjoined Nigerians to be a focus on their future and not on past events and differences.

In a series of tweets, Saraki wrote: “For quite some time now, as a nation, we have focused on the old arguments of ethnicity and regional sentiments, instead of capacity, competence, and other critical issues.

“This is why, based on my track record, if I am allowed to lead, all Nigerians will have a greater sense of what it means to be truly Nigerian.

“And yes, I believe that I am the ‘Nigerian for all Nigerians!’”

Saraki is yet to announce his intention to run for the presidency officially.