Mob Lynches Man After Accusing Him Of Turning Students To Tubers Of Yams In Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, an angry mob has lynched an unidentified middle-aged man accusing him of turning students into tubers of yam.

It was gathered that the suspect was arrested, killed and set ablaze on Friday morning by residents of Ashi, Bodija, and Akobo for allegedly turning two students of Bashorun Ojoo High School into tubers of yam.

A source revealed that the incident occurred at the front of the school.

The source added that all efforts made by the residents to make him to turn the tubers of yams back to the students proved abortive.

The man, according to an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity, was tied with ropes and interrogated.

“His inability to provide concrete answers made the angry residents set him ablaze.

“The remains of the suspect was later dumped at the front of the school fence.

In a viral video, the man was tied with roped with two tubers of yam placed before him.

It could not be ascertained, however, if he actually turned the students into the tubers.

Ironically, although the burnt remains of the man were in front of the school, none of the teachers was ready to answer question over the incident.

Also, the residents kept mum.

Furthermore, efforts to get a reaction from the state Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, were fruitless as several calls to his mobile phone were not answered.