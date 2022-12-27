2023: Nigerians Blast Anambra Billionaire, Arthur Eze ,Advising Peter Obi To Withdraw From Presidential Race

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The statement of Anambra businessman and billionaire, Prince Arthur Eze distancing himself from Peter Obi’s presidential dream as he does not support it has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner writes that Eze, who spoke at the occasion of the 2022 Ofala festival of HRH Igwe (Dr.) Robert Eze, the traditional ruler of Ukpo in Dunukofia local government area of the state on Monday, December 26, 2022, said he had advised Obi to drop his ambition, but he wouldn’t listen.

He said after listening to the Labour Party presidential candidate on the number of states he thought he could win, he cautioned him to withdraw from the race and wait for next time.

Eze said: “I warned Peter Obi to withdraw from this race but he would not listen. I told him plainly that I am not part of his plans. I told him to drop his ambition, and wait for next time.

“When he told me about his ambition, I asked him the states he thinks he can win in the west and in the north — he told me; but I was not convinced. I told him he cannot win; so that he would not waste his time and money.”

Also, there were reports that the businessman endorsed governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo as the one Igbos are supporting for the Igbo presidency. According to Eze, Soludo will take over after Atiku Abuabakar.

This development has sparked social media reactions as some netizens took to their Twitter accounts to lampoon Eze and Governor Soludo.

African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@adamugarba writes: “If I were to be an Igbo, I’ll not rebel against the duo of Charles Soludo & Arthur Eze. These two are ultra-nationalist Igbo leaders who integrated well into pan Nigerian Project. Prince Eze has a large heart, he’s open, responsible, detribalized Nigerian who keeps his promises.”

@BBGMyhome writes: “One thing u need to know about Igbo pple & hv peace is that we don’t respect u bcos u re rich, rather will respect u bcos of how u hv touched lives of people around u. That was the reason why u will never see us queuing on the front of rich man’s house as you do in the north.”

@Nkemchor_ writes: “Soludo really wants to be the first democratically elected president of Igbo extraction. He should win his second term as Anambra state Governor first make we see. @CCSoludo in a million years can never have Peter Obi’s influence. NO SE politician has the clout. NOT ONE!”

@Saidu_im writes: “I think it’s now clear why Soludo is jealous of Peter Obi. Arthur Eze had to say it this way so you all can understand. I respect him alot. But in this election, the elites are already in the minority. Trenches will decide the next President of Nigeria.”

@novieverest writes: “Me looking at Soludo as he thinks Okowa and other PDP chieftains will give him the presidency in 2027. Even Atiku has bought the 2027 form.”

@SaintAnosike writes: “Instead of me, a complete Igbo man to vote Anambra state governor Charles Soludo as President as Arthur Eze is spewing rubbish. I would rather vote dumb Adamu Garba to do an 8years tenure. Igbo elite would be taught a bitter lesson in 2023!!!”

@AfamDeluxo writes: “All the epistles Soludo drafted against Peter Obi was because he was promised the first Igbo man to be President of Nigeria by some “cabal” many years ago. So, Peter Obi contesting for President is putting sand inside his garri. He hasn’t governed Anambra & angling for President.”

@novieverest writes: “PDP guys are celebrating Arthur Eze for not supporting Peter Obi while even the women’s group and a traditional ruler that were present at his place berated him. Nigerians, I will break down what’s happening amongst Peter Obi, Soludo, Arthur Eze, and Atiku Let’s go!!!”

@uzomaduke writes: “Now it’s becoming very clear why solo was against obi. this plan between this Arthur eze and soludo..soludo wants to be president after his tenure as a governor. Soludo is jealous of obi.”