2023: Peter Obi Is Just A Nollywood Actor – El-Rufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Kaduna State Governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, has described the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as “a Nollywood actor” that has zero chance of winning the 2023 presidential polls

El-Rufai made the comparison in an interview on TVC program, Journalists’ Hangout, on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

The Kaduna Governor, who spoke on a wide range of issues of national significance stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is the man to beat in the election.

On Obi’s chances in the election, El-Rufai stated that the poll conducted by the APC indicated that the former Anambra State Governor is far behind Tinubu and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the race.

El-Rufai said: “How can Peter Obi win any election? Peter Obi is polling 1% in Sokoto, 2% in Katsina and 5% in Kano. That’s where the votes are. All states are not equal. The fact that you’re doing 70% in Anambra state doesn’t mean somebody doing 10% in Kano isn’t better than you. Kano is 4 million votes that actually happened. The number of votes in Anambra State is the size of one local government in Kaduna State.

“So all states are not equal. If you poll states and you make them equal. Yes, Peter Obi will sweep all the South-Eastern states, he will do well in South-South, where else? He’s not polling well in the South-West, other than a drop in the ocean in Lagos. His polling in the Christian enclaves in the North, he’s polling well. But, how many are they?”Peter Obi can’t win the election. He doesn’t have the number of states, he doesn’t have 25% in more than 16 states. He can’t go anywhere. Peter Obi is a Nollywood actor, and that’s all he will be.”