2023 Presidency: Don’t Disgrace Yourself By Joining APC – Sagay Tells Jonathan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As plans for the 2023 general elections heats up after new dates approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itse Sagay, on Sunday, enjoined former President Goodluck Jonathan to respect himself and not to be pressured to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the 2023 presidential election.

African Examiner recalls that there are rumors that former President Jonathan is nursing to contest again for the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to this, Sagay, who alleged that those behind the plan to bring Jonathan into the APC want him to serve as President for one tenure and then hand over to Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State who is the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

He said: “Now we are hearing from the sides, former president, Goodluck Jonathan wants to join APC. Why would a man who had been president before denigrating himself to that level?

“I hear that the conspiracy is to bring in Jonathan as APC presidential candidate and Buni as the vice-presidential candidate.

“If APC wins, Jonathan will go away after four years and Buni becomes the president. That is the rumor I’m hearing now.”