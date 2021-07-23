2023 Presidency: No Agreement Between Buhari And Tinubu –APC Chieftain

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON) Osita Okechukwu, has stated that President Muhannadu Buhari did not reach an agreement with the party’s national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu concerning the 2023 presidency.

Recall that Senator Rufai Hanga, first chairman of defunct political party, CPC, had recently stated that said there was an implied agreement that Tinubu will replace President Buhari come 2023.

Reacting, Okechukwu, while addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja stated that there was no such agreement, saying that President Buhari rarely goes into an agreement with people.

He said: “As a member of the defunct CPC, I never heard of such an agreement and most importantly, Mr President will not want to or better put rarely enters into any formal or informal agreement with anybody. But he appreciates good deeds.

“All I know is that Asiwaju automatically could have been the Vice President if not for what lawyers will call force majeure.

“For our leadership warned against Muslim/Muslim ticket.

“Our leadership then argued that the Abiola/Kingibe Muslim/Muslim ticket which worked in 1993 may not work in 2015, if Buhari/Tinubu both Muslims were to run, as the scenario differs. That was how Asiwaju nominated Professor Yemi Osinbajo, GCON as a replacement.”























