Police Operatives In Enugu Arrest 4 Male Suspects, Recover Firearms, Ammunition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – As part of efforts towards sustaining the current operational and crime-fighting measures put in place by the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, Police Operatives of the Command have arrested a total of four (4) male criminal suspects for different offences and recovered one

(1) AK-47 rifle with fifty (51) live ammunition of 7.62mm calibre.

Also recovered from the Criminal elements were, three (3) locally-fabricated Beretta pistols, one (1) Pump Action gun, Butt of a locally-made gun, thirty-one (31) live cartridges and other incriminating exhibits.

The Command’s Spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe DSP, disclosed this Thursday in a statement he made available to Newsmen in Enugu.

According to him , “a review of these operational successes show that, acting on credible information, Police Operatives serving in Anti-Cultism Squad of the Command, arrested Ifeanyi Ngene aged 36 at Akwuke Awkunanaw, Enugu, on 06/12/2022 at about 9.30am and recovered in his unlawful possession; one (1) AK-47 rifle with fifty one (51) live ammunition of 7.62 calibre, one Pump Action gun with twenty five (25) live cartridges and two (2) AK-47 rifle magazines.

” Also recovered are: one (1) Senior Police Officers’ lineyard, three (3) black-coloured uniform belts, two (2) Forest Guards inscribed black berets and two (2) Walkie-talkies.

Ndukwe added that “Also, Kenechi Ngwuenwo “m” aged 25, was arrested on 06/12/2022 at about 4.40pm, by Police Operatives serving in Central Police Station (CPS), while on stop and search duty along Enugu/Onitsha Road, by New Market Enugu. One (1) cut-to-size locally-fabricated gun with six (6) live cartridges was found in his unlawful possession.

” Similarly, Police Operatives serving in No. 3 PMF Enugu, while on intensified patrol along Ozalla/4-Corners/Udi Road on 01/12/2022 at about 11.25am, intercepted and arrested Amaechi Precious aged 25, in a Toyota Sienna commercial vehicle transiting from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State to Awka, Anambra State.

” Upon search conducted, three (3) locally-fabricated Beretta pistols, one (1) Butt of a locally-made gun and other incriminating items were found in his unlawful possession.

“Consequent on further investigative actions, SWAT Operatives of the Command, 02/12/2022, arrested Oforzoba Amandi aged 26, at Anam in Anambra West LGA of Anambra State, identified as the recipient of the firearms and a member of the criminal syndicate.

“All the suspects will be arraigned and prosecuted in Court once investigations are concluded.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has tasked Police Operatives of the Command to sustain the tempo in ridding the State of unrepentant criminals, while calling on the good people of the State to continue to assist the Police with credible information and/or intelligence.