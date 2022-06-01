2023: Psquare Endorses Peter Obi For Presidency

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular singers, Paul and Paul Okoye better known as Psquare have endorsed Peter Obi for the 2023 presidential race.

African Examiner writes that Obi, a former Anambra governor, is running for the presidency on the platform of the Labour Party (LP).

Taking to his Instagram account, Paul tasked Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote for Obi.

According to him, failure to elect the right leader next year will cause Nigeria into “another eight years of backwardness”.

“My fellow Nigerians, pls get your PVC. If we miss this opportunity, it’s another 8 years of backwardness till 2031. #Obidiently,” he wrote.

It could be recalled that Peter had earlier endorsed Obi few days ago.

“I don’t like getting involved in politics but you see this man right here! He is the most qualified to save and fix our beloved country,” he wrote.

“A disciplined and principled man, Peter Obi will tell you place, name and time of what he did. Go and verify.

“My dear delegate! I can no longer hold it anymore! Pls give us PETER OBI. Sir! You have my support.”