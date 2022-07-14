2023: Save Nigeria By Getting Your Voter’s Card – Kanayo Kanayo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has stated that Nigerians who are yet to get their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) are part of the evils plaguing the country.

Kanayo made this known in a video he uploaded on his Instagram page.

According to the actor, Nigerians have the power to save the country by voting instead of going to church or mosque to pray.

Kanayo said: “Please stop being cheap by selling your votes; the current state of our country calls for immediate action if we must save our fatherland. People are being kidnapped and prisoners set free to go and continue their evil enterprise, the list is endless.

“You and I have the power to save our country. No one can do it but you. Do not say your vote will not count.

“First, go and perform your civic responsibility of casting your vote.

“Going to vote is better than going to church or mosque. Do not misunderstand me. If you’re going to church and there’s a security situation, how will you get there?

“Everything is not all about prayer, there’s no Jesus Name where they are voting, that is why you have been saying In Jesus Name and these guys have been doing the same thing.

“There is no voting on social media. It is a physical exercise. If by now you have not gotten your PVC, you’ve become part of the problem of this country.”