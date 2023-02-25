Voting Underway In Enugu After Late Arrival Of Election Materials

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Voting has finally commenced in parts of Enugu North Senatorial district of Enugu state.

At Ede- Nta ward 006, Owerre Edeoballa in Nsukka local government area of Enugu state, voters were seen casting their votes.

Our Correspondent reports that the exercise has been peaceful across the district.

Responding to questions from African Examiner, the Assistant polling officer, APO incharge of the polling unit, Mr. Ugwuoke Pascal, said the exercise has been peaceful, hitch free and BVAS machine functioning optimally.

He said though the exercise has been peaceful, they need security around the polling unit.

At the polling unit 009 Eden-Nta Umuoka ward, where voting began at about 10am, voters were seen casting their votes.

Speaking with Newsmen, the former Enugu State Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Engr Vita Abba, expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise, describing the turnout of voters as impressive.

He said INEC deserves commendation, adding that If Nigeria elections are conducted in a peaceful manner as this, the nation will have no reason not to get things right.

Abba, is the 2023 PDP Candidate for Nsukka / IgboEze South federal Constituency election.