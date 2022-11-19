2023: Why Atiku Should Negotiate With Peter Obi, Wike Before 2023 – Fayose

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has tasked the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to negotiate with the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi ahead of the 2023 elections.

Fayose also enjoined the PDP leaders to solve the crisis with rivers Governor, Nyesom Wike’s faction of the party.

The former governor gave this call while saying that PDP might not win the Southeast during the presidential election.

Fayose said: “PDP and APC did not pick any candidate, either presidential or vice-presidential, from the north-central. The northeast is where the vice-presidential candidate of APC comes from.”

He also described the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso as a semi-cancer.

“We will give Adamawa State to our party. Don’t forget there is still another Kwankwaso who is a semi-cancer that can equally upstage figures in the north.

“Reconciling or negotiating with Obi will be a good thing and finding a way to make peace with these Wike people will be a good thing too.”