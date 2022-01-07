2023: Why Buhari May Surprise South-East – Orji Kalu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari may surprise the people of South-East come 2023.

Kalu disclosed this in his Camp Neya country home in Igbere after a meeting with members of his political structures in Abia.

According to the lawmaker, Buhari’s single biggest capital project is being constructed in the South-East.

Kalu stated that the N369billion second Niger Bridge as the current administration’s costliest and he enjoined the Igbos to have faith in the President and support the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

“The President still has 17 months in office and has a role to play in 2023. He may surprise the South-East zone”, Kalu said.

Kalu stated that the Buhari administration’s commitment to 100 per cent budget implementation in 2020 and 2021 was unprecedented.

He added: “No past president or governor in the country has been able to achieve full implementation of the budget since the present democratic dispensation.”