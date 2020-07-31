Dubai Crown Prince Pays $120k Hospital Bill Of Nigerian Couple Stranded With Quadruplets

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, popularly known as Fazza has shown kindness to a Nigerian couple stranded in Dubai over huge hospital bills.

The couple, Tijani and Suliyah Abdulkareem had been stranded at the hospital since July 1 over $120,000 as hospital bills to deliver their Quadruplets.

The babies were said to have been born premature and had to be kept in an incubator at the neonatal intensive care unit.

They initially intended to return home to Nigeria to deliver the babies but due to the impact of the Covid-19, they had to stay back.

Abdulkareem thanked the Prince and said he would name 2 boys after the Prince and one girl after the hospital.

He had 2 boys and 2 girls.

AbdulKareem told CNN that:

“It’s just a huge favour, and we are still in shock because we didn’t even know how to get the money. I had been sleepless wondering how to pay the bill.”

He added: “We have been getting calls from Portuguese and Brazilian nationals in Dubai.

“People have been trying to reach us. The Nigerian community has been following us every step of the way.”

The couple plans to return to Nigeria whenever the babies are strong enough to fly.