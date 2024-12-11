2027 Presidency: APC Speaks On Rumoured Atiku, Obi Coalition Against Tinubu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) has rubbished the importance of a potential alliance between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Anambra Governor Peter Obi, saying that it would not prevent the re-election bid in 2027 of President Bola Tinubu.

The ruling party’s National Publicity Director, Bala Ibrahim, described the alliance as an ineffective strategy adding that Atiku and Obi are “strange bedfellows”.

The APC was reacting to statements from Atiku’s spokesperson, Paul Ibe, who stated that the combined votes of Obi And Atiku in 2023 could have prevented Tinubu from clinching the victory.

Ibarhim said: “It is a dream gone wrong. A smart winner always capitalises on opposition cracks. Adding up total votes does not translate into defeating the winner.”

Ibrahim also disclosed that the APC will continue to dominate the Nigerian political space. He said: “If this is what they are relying upon, then we start celebrating 2027 because they will be severely beaten. The APC has opened a Progressive Institute where they can learn more about progressivism.”