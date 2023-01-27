2033: Ban On Tinubu/Shettima Campaign By Agballa, Attempt To Frustrate APC Presidential Candidate In Enugu, Says Nwoye.

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The purported announcement banning the Tinubu/Shettima Grassroot Independent Campaign Council in Enugu State, as well as threat to expel Ex- Senate president, Chief Ken Nnamani from the All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Embattled state Chairman of the party, Chief Ugochukwu Agballa led executive is a calculated attempt to frustrate Tinubu in Enugu State, immediate past Chairman, Dr. Ben Nwoye has declared.

The Agballa led Exco, had on Wednesday set up a five man disciplinary Committee to look into petitions and reports of fact-finding committees that investigated allegations of anti-party activities against Nnamani and two other members of the party in the state.

The Disciplinary Committee headed by the State Assistant Legal Adviser, Barr. Vincent Chieyina and secretary, Hon Jekwu Nnaji was also mandated to invite Senator Nnamani and two others, including a former Commissioner in Enugu State, Ozor Joe Mmamel and Mr. Nelson Maduka Arum; to answer charges against them.

State secretary of the party, Hon. Robert Ngwu, who presented the resolution of the state executive committee (SEC) after their meeting, at the party’s zonal office in Enugu, said the party would not hesitate to expel or suspend Senator Nnamani, Ozor Mmamel and Arum, if found culpable and depending on the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee.

Agballa also banned the group known as Independent Presidential Campaign Council in the state, noting that no group should be deceiving itself that it is campaigning for the Presidential and vice presidential candidates of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, while campaigning against other candidates of the party in the state.

But, Reacting to the development, during a press briefing in Enugu Thursday, Nwoye, who is the head of Contact and Mobilization of the Tinubu/Shettima independent Grassroot Campaign in the state, advised Agballah to take out time and read the constitution of the party, saying he does not have powers to suspend Ex- Senate president and other stakeholders of the party he mentioned their names.

He said it was unfortunate that Agballa could make such statement to the effect that he has ban an organization that was set up by the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu himself to assist in securing victory for him during the polls.

Nwoye, who described the action of the Enugu APC Chairman as a “dance of shame”called on security agencies to interrogate Agballah, over his alleged plan to use thugs to attack members of Tinubu campaign Council whenever they are meeting anywhere in the state.

The former Chairman, further alleged that Agballah was campaigning for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, stating he was only frustrating the ambition of Tinubu by claiming that he has banned his Independent Campaign Council. Nwoye, expressed displeasure that despite a series of protests by notable Chieftains of the party in the state including a former governor of the state, Sullivan Chime over the activities of Agballah, the national Secretariat of the APC has refused to look into their complaints.

He noted that the peace and reconciliation committee set by the national leadership of the party headed by the current National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu even confirmed that no congress was held in Enugu before Agballah started to parade himself as Chairman and wondered why the National secretariat has refused to look into the crisis in the state

He, however, said they will not be discouraged by the activities of antics if Agballah and those he is using, stressing that they will continue to support

Tinubu and Shettima to enable them win in the state as they have strong supporters in all the wards in the state.

According to him “Agballa is working for the Obidient group, because he was a former member of the All progressive Grand Alliance APGA which was also former party of Peter Obi, the Labour presidential Candidate

“So, am using this medium to call on the security agencies to as a matter of urgency interrogate Agballa over his plot to attack us with his political thugs.”