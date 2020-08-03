22-Year-Old Man Drowns in Kano Pond

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 22-year-old, identified as Yusuf Abdullahi, Sunday drowned while bathing in a pond at Danhassan, in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State, North west Nigeria.

The Kano State Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Malam Saidu Mohammed in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano city Sunday, confirmed that the incident.

“We received a distress call on Sunday afternoon from one Malam Sadi Ibrahim, at about 03:31p.m., that Abdullahi’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 03:42 p.m.

“He was brought out and handed over to the village head of Garin Kaya, Alhaji Aminu,” the State’s Fire Services Spokesman said.

He, however, said the cause of the death was still under investigation.