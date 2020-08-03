W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

22-Year-Old Man Drowns in Kano Pond

Posted by Featured, Latest News, News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Monday, August 3rd, 2020

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A 22-year-old, identified as Yusuf Abdullahi, Sunday drowned while bathing in a pond at Danhassan, in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State, North west Nigeria.

The Kano State Fire Service Public Relations Officer, Malam Saidu Mohammed in a statement made available to newsmen in Kano city Sunday, confirmed that the incident.

“We received a distress call on Sunday afternoon from one Malam Sadi Ibrahim, at about 03:31p.m., that Abdullahi’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 03:42 p.m.

“He was brought out and handed over to the village head of Garin Kaya, Alhaji Aminu,” the State’s Fire Services Spokesman said.

He, however, said the cause of the death was still under investigation.

Related Posts

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=54373

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

ADVERTISEMENT

FirstBank

sponsored ads

zenith bank

ADVERTISEMENT

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook