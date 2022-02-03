2023: PDP, APC Not Thinking Of Southeast For Presidency – Adeyanju

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Deji Adeyanju, an Abuja-based rights activist, on Thursday, berated the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for ignoring the southeast for the 2023 presidency.

Adeyanju claimed that the APC and PDP are not thinking about the southeast for the 2023 presidency.

In a tweet, the convener of the Concerned Nigerian Advocacy group, slammed the political parties for being unfair to the southeast.

Adeyanju stated that the southwest should not be considered for the presidency in 2023 as it has produced a president that ruled Nigerians for eight years and produced a vice president for another eight years.

Adeyanju wrote: “Equity demands that power should naturally go to the South East. The southwest should not even be in the picture at all.

“8yrs of OBJ + 8yrs of Osinbajo but this country is very unfair. However, both APC & PDP are not even considering SE at all.”