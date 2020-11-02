Lekki Shooting: APC Kicks As PDP Calls For Sanwo-Olu’s Resignation

Seye Oladejo, the APC Publicity Secretary in Lagos State, in a statement on Sunday stated that Gov. Sanwo-Olu will concentrate on his duties and not be distracted stressing that the unfortunate incident that happened in the state in the past two weeks should not be politicized.

“The call for resignation remains the wish of a frustrated opposition battling its permanent implosion,” the statement read in part.

Oladejo stated that the dream of the PDP to govern Lagos will never come to fruition saying that the call for the resignation of Sanwo-Olu is a recipe for anarchy.

“The PDP in Lagos state that suddenly came to life in the past week owes the innocent members of the public detailed explanation about its ignominious and condemnable role in the mayhem.

“The intermittent falsehood about governance in the state fed to the unsuspecting public fanned the ember of the unprecedented violence which has left in its wake sorrow, tears and blood.

“The destruction of several police stations across the state has no doubt taken its toll on our security architecture in the state but the government is working hard to provide temporary accommodation to forestall the breakdown of law and order,” the statement added.

The publicity Secretary also assured that the governor revamp the losses in the state son as the security of lives and property will always be a priority.

