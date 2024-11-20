W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

24 Teams That Qualified For 2025 AFCON (FULL LIST)

Posted by Latest Headlines, Sports News Wednesday, November 20th, 2024

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The qualification race for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has ended on Tuesday with all 24 teams for the competition now known. 

While some teams had qualified earlier, others (like the Benin Republic) left it late to book their tickets for the continental football fiesta.

The competition will hold next December in Morocco with the host nation already having an automatic slot.

But some heavyweights like Ghana won’t make the competition which is also expected to see some traditional powerhouse nations such as Nigeria (who were stunned by Rwanda), Egypt, South Africa, Tunisia, and defending champions Ivory Coast feature in the 24-nation championship.

Below  is the full list of teams that qualified for the 2025 AFCON: Algeria

  1. Angola
  2. Benin
  3. Botswana
  4. Burkina Faso
  5. Cameroon
  6. Comoros
  7. Democratic Republic of Congo
  8. Egypt
  9. Equatorial Guinea
  10. Gabon
  11. Ivory Coast (holders)
  12. Mali
  13. Mozambique
  14. Nigeria
  15. Senegal
  16. South Africa
  17. Sudan
  18. Tanzania
  19. Tunisia
  20. Uganda
  21. Zambia
  22. Zimbabwe
  23. Morocco (hosts)

 

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=99077

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Zenith bank

SHELL

ACCESS

NNPCL

FIDELITY

advertisement

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us