24 Teams That Qualified For 2025 AFCON (FULL LIST)

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The qualification race for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has ended on Tuesday with all 24 teams for the competition now known.

While some teams had qualified earlier, others (like the Benin Republic) left it late to book their tickets for the continental football fiesta.

The competition will hold next December in Morocco with the host nation already having an automatic slot.

But some heavyweights like Ghana won’t make the competition which is also expected to see some traditional powerhouse nations such as Nigeria (who were stunned by Rwanda), Egypt, South Africa, Tunisia, and defending champions Ivory Coast feature in the 24-nation championship.

Below is the full list of teams that qualified for the 2025 AFCON: Algeria

Angola Benin Botswana Burkina Faso Cameroon Comoros Democratic Republic of Congo Egypt Equatorial Guinea Gabon Ivory Coast (holders) Mali Mozambique Nigeria Senegal South Africa Sudan Tanzania Tunisia Uganda Zambia Zimbabwe Morocco (hosts)