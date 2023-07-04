NAFDAC Declares Semovita Free Of Plastic Materials

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has certified that Golden Penny Semovita and other Semolina products do not contain plastic or any similar contaminants.

The agency said this is in response to a social media video showing a woman washing Golden Penny Semovita in a sieve using cold water with the claim that the residue she got after sieving was plastic.

NAFDAC noted that a similar video was shown in 2020 which the agency had addressed at the time.

NAFDAC Director General, Moji Adeyeye, in a statement on Monday, said the agency confirmed that the claim was not true after an appropriate analytical testing in its internationally accredited laboratories.

The agency added that Semovita contained the expected components plus the required Vitamin A, describing the claim in the viral video as misleading.

“NAFDAC wishes to reassure the public that Golden Penny Semovita and indeed all other semolina products registered by the Agency are safe for human consumption having been so approved by the Agency, following science-driven regulatory diligence.

“There is no cause for apprehension by consumers as such approved products are manufactured in line with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and in compliance with the Nigerian Industrial Standards, which is continuously monitored by NAFDAC.

“Members of the public are implored to exercise discretion in the use of social media to address any suspicion they may have on regulated products. Resorting to social media has the tendency to cause fear and panic,” the statement partly read.





