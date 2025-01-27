2baba Confirms Divorce Rumours From Annie

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Popular Nigerian singer, 2Baba, has confirmed his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

The African Examiner writes that 2Baba in a now-deleted Instagram post disclosed that he and Annie had been separated for a while and was filing for divorce.

However, a few minutes after the post, the “African Queen” hitmaker stated that his Instagram account was hacked and he is making efforts to take back control.

However, in a new video, 2Baba debunked the earlier claims that his Instagram account was hacked and confirmed his split from his wife.

“Hello my people, nobody hacked my account. Na me talk wetin I want talk, you understand? I come in peace,” he said.

As of the time of filing this report, Annie has yet to speak concerning this development.

The African Examiner writes that 2Baba and Annie got married in May 2012. They are blessed with two kids, Olivia and Isabella.

The singer had also been in relationships with Pero Adeniyi and Sumbo Ajala-Adeoye and Adeniyi has three children for him, Sumbo shares two kids with the singer.