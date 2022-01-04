Fire Destroys Over 250 Shops, Cash, At Anambra Foodstuff Market

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Owners of over 250 shops damaged by a mysterious fire at Obi Isiedo foodstuff market, Okpuno-Egbu, Umudim, in Nnewi, Anambra State, yesterday wept uncontrollably as they count their losses

African Examiner gathered that the disaster which occurred at about 10pm, destroyed goods valued several millions of naira, and has thrown the affected traders into suffering.

An eye witness account had it that the inferno which started in a particular shop later spread to others, and destroying over 250 shops including cash.

The owners of the shops left their goods and some cash with which to continue business after the Christmas and new year festivities” a Source who craved anonymity said.

He added that “Over seven water tankers were mobilized including other individual efforts to the scene which could not stop the fire.

Narrating his ordeal, a resident whose residential building was touched, Rev Chinedu Dike, said no one could explain what caused the fire.

“As you can see, my house is near the market. I came back from some functions and was taking my rest when around 9.30 pm we heard an outcry that the market was on fire.

“People started running helter shelter looking for help and water tanker suppliers were contacted who mobilized up to seven tanks of water to quench the fire to no avail.

“Fire fighters came but the fire was already advanced. Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed.

“My two storey building under construction was about to be consumed but I struggled to save the situation and received some bruises in the process, ” he said.

Dike put the figure of the burnt shops at between 250 and 300 stocked with goods.

He however, appealed to Anambra State governement, organizations and individuals to come to the rescue of the fire victims. He said the help would be a big relief to the victims, if it could come early.

In his reaction, Director of Anambra Fire Service, Engineer Martin Agbili, confirmed the ugly disaster.

According to him, although, no life was lost, but the fire which started about 10pm has wreaked havoc on the victims.

Agbili, applauded the public, security agencies and his men for ensuring the safety of the people living in the area.