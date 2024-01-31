30% Of Nigerians Looking For Asylum In Belgium Are From Edo – Official

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Directorate General, Immigration Office, Belgium has stated that about 30 percent of Nigerian migrants looking for Asylum in the country are from Edo State.

The Director General, Directorate General, Immigration Office, Freddy Roosemont, stated this on Wednesday in Benin City in a press conference.

According to Roosemont, the development is worrisome and it is a disgrace to the corporate image of Nigeria.

He disclosed that a lot of Nigerians are seeking Asylum in Belgium. In 2022, about 370 Nigerians sought for Asylum while in 2023, about 360 also requested Asylum.

He said: “30 per cent are from Edo, 20 per cent from Lagos, while the remaining 50 per cent are from other states in Nigeria.

“Some have come to Belgium by legal means while others came through the Mediterranean Sea.

“Once in Belgium, they apply for Asylum, but this makes little sense. Asylum is determined on the basis of the Geneva Convention and economic motives are not included.”





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



