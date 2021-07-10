80 Percent Of PHCS In Nigeria Are Unfit For COVID-19 Vaccination –Report

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – 80 percent of Primary Health Care Centres (PHCs) in Nigeria are ill-equipped to store and effectively administer COVID-19 vaccine, a report from a survey conducted by Connected Development (CODE), a civil society organization has revealed.

Sequel to the ongoing vaccination efforts to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in the country, CODE embarked on in-depth research work to assess the readiness in 90 PHCs across 15 states in Nigeria.

The report stated that most of the PHCs are grossly ill-equipped to meet the minimum standard for PHCs set by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), adding that only 20 percent of the PHCs in fifteen states surveyed are functional.

Meanwhile, Nigeria continues to battle COVID-19 pandemic, with more than 166,730 cases and 2,117 deaths already recorded.

Nigeria’s health sector has struggled to meet up with modern standards in terms of quality, efficiency, and accessibility to its vast population. With the outbreak of the pandemic, the wide devastating gaps in the health system became more pronounced, as citizens at rural and semi-urban communities particularly grappled with poor healthcare amidst a pandemic.

According to the Executive Director of NPHCDA, Faisal Shuaib, Nigeria received 3.92 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in March 2021, the first delivery of the expected 16 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, to commence the vaccination of citizens in priority groups.

CODE’s Community Engagement Director, Busayo Morakinyo said the condition of the PHCs where citizens receive treatment, and vaccines would be stored and administered became a matter of utmost concern to them as an organization.

According to him, CODE embarked on a field-based research work to assess the readiness of the PHCs to receive, store and effectively administer vaccines, randomly selecting 90 PHCs across 15 states from the six geo-political zones in the country.

“This research, coupled with an online campaign, was launched to advocate for transparency in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and equally drive for the standardization of PHCs – the first point of call for health care in any country – as part of the core objectives of the COVID-19 Transparency and Accountability Project (CTAP), a two-phased project supported by Conrad Hilton Foundation and Skoll Foundation, and executed by BudgIT Foundation, Connected Development and Global Integrity.

“After three months of fieldwork and data analysis, CODE found that at least 80 percent of the 90 health centres fall below the minimum PHC standard set by NPHCDA, with their grossly dilapidated infrastructure, poor and inadequate staffing, and incapacity to administer vaccines”, he said.

He further disclosed that two out of every ten facilities do not have any form of electricity, adding that they supplement natural light with lanterns or torchlights.

“30 percent have no access to clean water, thus relying on water from sources like wells and rain water, stored in tanks. With regards to vaccines’ storage and administration, only 56 out of the 90 PHCs assessed have the recommended pharmaceutical fridge to host vaccines.

“Our research also found that a number of the PHCs received less than 10 vials of COVID19 vaccine, which brought to question the checklist that informed such numbers for a facility that serves a community of nothing less than 1000 people”, he stressed.

Morakinyo however acknowledged that some PHCs have shown effort into providing minimum standard health services.

Morakinyo however acknowledged that some PHCs have shown effort into providing minimum standard health services.

"CODE found that the common service denominator amongst all the PHCs is that 90 percent of the facilities provide ante-natal and maternity care, although the absence of sufficient personnel brings into question the quality of care mother's and babies receive", he further disclosed.
























