Abbo Alleges Power Play Over His Senate Sack, Claims Kalu Is Next Target

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Elisha Abbo has alleged that his sack was due to power play, adding that four other senators have been penciled for removal over their non-support of Godswill Akpabio’s senate presidency bid.

He said this at his residence in Abuja on Monday, hours after the Court of Appeal nullified his election into the Senate.

During the press conference, Abbo, who represented Adamawa North, listed Orji Uzor Kalu as one of the five senators set to be butted out of the red chambers for not supporting Akpabio’s bid.

“At my level, I can’t afford to be flippant and I don’t speculate. At my level, I cannot speculate. What I am telling you is authentic,” he said.

“A very highly placed Nigerian citizen told me that five of us were slated for removal. I would be going and Orji Uzor Kalu would follow me and we would all go. That is a fact.”

While describing the judgment sacking him as a coup on democracy, he called on his supporters despite the ruling.

“So, it is not about who wins or not. No,” he added. “This is a coup on democracy.”

Senator Abbo maintained that despite the court declaring the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Amos Yohanna as the winner of the February election, he won the exercise.

According to him, he defeated the PDP candidate with a margin of 11,000 votes.

Despite the claims, Akpabio’s camp says it has no hand in his sack.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



