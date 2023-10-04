Abia Govt Asks Tinubu, IGP, Others To Probe Allegations Against Otti

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Abia State government has called on President Bola Tinubu, the Inspector General of Police, the Chief of Army Staff and the National Security Adviser to carry out an immediate and thorough investigation into allegations by some groups against Governor Alex Otti.

Some groups had in a press conference accused the governor of funding the litigation of the Labour Party Presidential candidate and sponsoring the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to cause terror in the state.

Speaking to journalists at the Government House in Umuahia on Tuesday, the special adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, said the people who organised the press conferences should be invited by security agencies to come and throw more light on their allegations to enable law enforcement agents to carry out thorough investigations that could lead to the arrest of the culprits.

He said the two opposition parties that are in court against Governor Otti are suspected to be the brains behind these allegations knowing very well that they have terrible cases and that their suits would be thrown into the trash bin on the 6th of October, hence the resort to this panic and desperate strategy of deceit and destabilization.

In a related development, a group of youths under the aegis of Abia Youths for Good Governance has vowed never to sit idly and watch some politicians connive with enemies of the state and outside forces to stoke the embers of hate, violence, and destruction geared towards holding the state perpetually down.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the group’s emergency meeting in Umuahia, the President, Chinenye Ukaegbu, said Governor Otti, a knowledgeable economist and notable financial manager could not have attempted to use the scarce Abia resources to fund a Presidential election litigation when our parents are beginning to smile again as a result of his intervention to clear salary and pension arrears.





