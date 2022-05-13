Nigerians Blast Atiku For Deleting Posts On Deborah’s Death After Fanatics Threatened His Presidential Ambition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians are reacting on social media after a former Nigerian Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, deleted a post he made on his Facebook and Twitter pages about slain Deborah Samuel.

African Examiner recalls that Deborah was murdered after she allegedly blasphemed the prophet.

Abubakar, reacting to this development, took to his social media accounts to comment on the issue.

He wrote: “There cannot be a justification for such gruesome murder. Deborah Yakubu was murdered, and all those behind her death must be brought to justice. My condolences to her family and friends.”

His statement attracted scorn from some northern fanatics who told him in the comment section to forget about his presidential ambition.

In a swift development, Atiku deleted the posts and stated that the post was made by his media aide without his approval.

However, his recent action has sparked debate among some netizens on social media who took to their accounts to air their views concerning the deleted post of the former number two man in the country’s political space. African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@fisayosoyombo writes: “Atiku deleting that post condemning Deborah’s murder is yet another proof politicians rarely mean what they say; they only say what they think the people want to hear. They’ve mastered the art of gallery play & will back down at the slightest threat to their political ambitions. “

@drpenking writes: Atiku put up a Facebook post and a tweet condemning Deborah ’s killing but after fanatics from Sokoto & North threatened his 2023 ambition, he deleted it. Atiku has chosen his 2023 presidential ambition over the lives of the citizens he intend governing. LET’S NOT FORGET THIS.”

@TheFavoredWoman writes: “Why did @atiku delete this tweet? Did you change your mind about justice for Deborah? Did you change your mind about offering your condolences? Is it that you have now found justification for the gruesome murder?”

@firstladyship writes: “Atiku is in serious dilemma. Tweeting that condemnation alienated him from his Northern bloc. Deleting it equally alienated him from his Southern bloc. For me, silence is not the answer. He shouldn’t have deleted that tweet, just like Peter Obi condemns killings in his SE.”

@Letter_to_Jack writes: “Remember this when @atiku starts acting brand new and liberal to seek your votes in the coming weeks. Don’t forget to add the fact that he stayed off twitter when Buhari banned twitter to his sins. NIGERIANS, REMEMBER!.”

@PoojaMedia writes: “Atiku deleted his Facebook post condemning the killing of #Deborah. This is a pandemic”

@drpenking writes: “Atiku chose his presidential ambition over the lives of the citizens he intend governing. LET’S NOT FORGET THIS.”

@UgwunnaEjikem writes: “Atiku Abubakar deleting his social media posts condemning the killing & calling for justice is enough proof that absolutely nothing will be done & life will go on as usual… Sickening!.”

@simon_ekpa writes: “Death & killing Deborah has exposed the dangerous diversity in Nig. It has exposed @atiku exposed @ShehuSani and many more Muslims. I have said it, no real activists from the North. Nigeria is already divided, the only thing that bring The south & north together is corruption.”

@iamPonsel writes: “May Atiku never be the president of Nigeria. Amen.”

@1archibongedet writes: “We woke up and God decided to show us why Atiku should never be President of Nigeria. Thank you Father, once have You spoken, twice have I heard. You know the end from the beginning.”

@iambolar writes: “Atiku Abubakar is not wise. There was no need to delete the tweet about Deborah’s gruesome murder. I have always said Nigeria should split.

There’s no point again. Each country with their own law and jurisdiction.”

@Shehusky writes: “Atiku is not poor, Atiku is not hungry, just because of a seat in Aso Rock he deleted a tweet to please murderers? What manner of man is this?”