Abia Police Nab Pentecostal Church Bishop Over Death Of His Female Member After Sex Romp

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police operatives serving in the Abia state Command have nabbed Bishop Timothy Otu, the General Overseer (GO) of the Agape Evangelical Ministry, a pentecostal Church in the commercial city of Aba, in the State over alleged death of a woman in his hotel room.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed that Otu checked into a hotel in Obingwa with a 43-year-old woman, Mrs Happiness Echieze from Isialangwa Council Area of the State whose dead body was later found naked in the room.

Sources in Obingwa said, Out, who is from Ugep, Cross River State, South South Nigeria, checked into the guest house to have sex with Mrs Echezie, an Evangelist in his church who was confirmed by sources to be a mother of three.

It was also gathered that her husband is based in Bayelsa State.

The Abia State PPRO said “On the 13th of August 2023, at approximately 09:30 AM, Mr Godwin Akpan (male), residing at Jubilee Guest House in Ovom Village, Obingwa LGA, reported to the Isialangwa Police Division that an incident had occurred.

It was revealed that on the evening of the 12th of August 2023, around 09:25 PM, a clergyman named Timothy Otu (male), associated with Agape Evangelical Ministry at Obikabia Junction in Obingwa LGA, had checked into the guest house along with a woman named Happiness Echieze (female) from Isialangwa LGA, Abia State, and was 43 years of age.

“Further details provided by Mr Akpan indicated that on the same date, around 12:00 AM (midnight), he entered the hotel room of the aforementioned clergyman and discovered the lifeless body of Happiness Echieze.

“She was found unclothed, and a white substance was emanating from her mouth and nose.

“Regrettably, the clergyman was absent from the scene” he added

“We inform the police, and immediate preliminary investigations have been launched into this matter.

“The deceased’s body has been transported from the location and is currently at the SDA Mortuary in Aba, awaiting an autopsy examination.”

Chinaka also hinted that Otu has been apprehended and the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigations.

“Additionally, we wish to convey that the suspected individual in this case has been apprehended.

“The case has been transferred to the State CID for discreet investigations,” the PPRO stated.





