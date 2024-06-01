Abia Soldiers Killing Barbaric, Despicable, Says Ohaneze Youths

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Apex Igbo socio-cultural body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has described as despicable the killing of five soldiers in Aba, Abia State on Thursday.

Recall that the soldiers were killed at a military checkpoint in Aba by unknown gunmen who were believed to be enforcing the May 30 sit-at-home order.

The incident has continued to attract condemnations from across the country.

In a statement made available to journalists Friday, the National President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike said such acts were barbaric and alien to Igbo values and cultures.

He added that “Ndigbo had sanctity for human lives, noting that it was callous for anyone to shed blood while at the same time mourning the fallen heroes.

According to the Youth President, “what happened in Aba on Thursday similar incidents in the past are pointers to the fact that infiltrators have taken over the Biafra struggle.

“We heartily commiserate with the Nigerian Army for this painful loss; we also grieve with the families of the soldiers who died in active service of our country. May their souls rest in peace.

“However, we have to use this opportunity to dissociate Ndigbo from this madness. No sane Igbo man will come out and kill people with such impunity.

“The perpetrators are the same people who have been hiding under Biafra agitation to cause mayhem in Igbo land.

“The truth is that they are not the real Biafra agitators; these are criminal elements.

“Their motive is clear- they want Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to remain perpetually in detention so they could fester in their trade, under the guise of Biafra agitation.”

He urged the security agencies to fish out the perpetrators and make them face the full wrath of the law.

Meanwhile, Okwu re-echoed his appeal to the Federal Government for the diplomatic resolution of the case involving the IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

He stated that the release of Kanu would provide an avenue to clearly identify those genuinely fighting for his freedom and criminal elements hiding under such demand to perpetuate crime.