Abike Dabiri Hails Atiku For Condemning Sunnberger’s Poison Threats

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Chairman of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has heaped praises on former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar for the manner he reacted to Amaka Patience Sunnberger’s threat to poison Yoruba and Bini people in Canada.

It is worth recalling that Sunnberger, in a one-minute 50-second viral audio clip, vowed to poison the Yorubas and the Binis based in Canada. According to her, the two ethnic groups hate the Igbos and it is time the Igbos begin to attack their haters.

She had stated: “the Yorubas and the Binis are of no use to the society,” and should be killed.

Few hours after the clip emerged on X, Dabiri-Erewa uploaded a photo of Sunnberger on her official X handle.

Reacting to this development, the former Vice President on Thursday frowned at the statement of Sunnberger saying it “underscores the imperative of uniting our people and our nation”.

In a statement on X, Atiku stated that he’s been informed that “the identities of those involved have been disclosed and that calls have been made to the pertinent law enforcement agencies in Canada to prosecute the offenders.”

Atiku also applauded the House of Representatives and the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) under the leadership of Dabiri-Erewa for “their prompt and decisive action in addressing this incendiary rhetoric and preempting further escalation”.

Reacting to Atiku’s comment, Dabiri-Erewa appreciated the former Vice President, saying “Thank you for your compliments”.