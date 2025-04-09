FULL LIST: 23 Newly Appointed Rivers LG Administrators

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has appointed Administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

According to the statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibibia Worika, the appointments are to take effect from Monday, April 7, 2025.

The administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State include:

Mr Okroiyobi Animiete – Abua/Odual LGA

2. Mr Goodluck M. Ihenacho – Ahoada East LGA

3. Mr Promise Jacob – Ahoada West LGA

4. Dr Tamunotonye Peters – Akuku Toru LGA

5. Surveyor Atajit Francis – Andoni LGA

6. Barrister Ibiapuve Charles – Asari Toru LGA

7. Mr Kingsley N. Banigo – Bonny LGA

8. Dr Sokari Ibifuro Francis – Degema LGA

9. Dr Gloria Obo Dibiah – Eleme LGA

10. Barr Franklin P. Ajinwon – Emohua LGA

11. Dr Onyemachi S. Nwankwor – Etche LGA

12. Prof. Gospel G. Kpee – Gokana LGA

13. Mr Isaiah Christian Nobuawu – Ikwerre LGA

14. Dr Barinedum Nwibere – Khana LGA

15. Dr Clifford Ndu Walter – Obio Akpor LGA

16. Dr Chukwuma Aje – Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA

17. Eliel Owubokiri – Ogu/Bolo LGA

18. Mr Thompson Isodiki – Okrika LGA

19. Manager Ikechi Wala – Omuma LGA

20. Mr Fred Apiafi – Opobo /Nkoro LGA

21. Eletuuo Ihianacho – Oyigbo LGA

22. Dr Sam Kalagbor – Port Harcourt LGA

23. Mr Nuka O. S. Gbipah – Tai LGA

The following have also been appointed as Chairman and members of the Rivers State Electoral Commission:

Dr Micheal Ekpai Odey – Chairman

2. Mr Lezaasi Lenee Torbira – Member

3. Prof Author Nwafor – Member

4. Prof Godfrey Woke Mbgudiogha – Member

5. Prof Joyce Akaninwor – Member

6. Dr Olive A. Bruce – Member

7. .Prof Chidi Halliday – Member

This followed the judgment of the apex court, which declared the LG election conducted in the state on October 5, 2024, as invalid.