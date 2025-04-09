FULL LIST: 23 Newly Appointed Rivers LG Administrators

FULL LIST: 23 Newly Appointed Rivers LG AdministratorsFeatured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, April 9th, 2025
(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has appointed Administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.
According to the statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibibia Worika, the appointments are to take effect from Monday, April 7, 2025.
The administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State include:
- Mr Okroiyobi Animiete – Abua/Odual LGA
2. Mr Goodluck M. Ihenacho – Ahoada East LGA
3. Mr Promise Jacob – Ahoada West LGA
4. Dr Tamunotonye Peters – Akuku Toru LGA
5. Surveyor Atajit Francis – Andoni LGA
6. Barrister Ibiapuve Charles – Asari Toru LGA
7. Mr Kingsley N. Banigo – Bonny LGA
8. Dr Sokari Ibifuro Francis – Degema LGA
9. Dr Gloria Obo Dibiah – Eleme LGA
10. Barr Franklin P. Ajinwon – Emohua LGA
11. Dr Onyemachi S. Nwankwor – Etche LGA
12. Prof. Gospel G. Kpee – Gokana LGA
13. Mr Isaiah Christian Nobuawu – Ikwerre LGA
14. Dr Barinedum Nwibere – Khana LGA
15. Dr Clifford Ndu Walter – Obio Akpor LGA
16. Dr Chukwuma Aje – Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA
17. Eliel Owubokiri – Ogu/Bolo LGA
18. Mr Thompson Isodiki – Okrika LGA
19. Manager Ikechi Wala – Omuma LGA
20. Mr Fred Apiafi – Opobo /Nkoro LGA
21. Eletuuo Ihianacho – Oyigbo LGA
22. Dr Sam Kalagbor – Port Harcourt LGA
23. Mr Nuka O. S. Gbipah – Tai LGA
The following have also been appointed as Chairman and members of the Rivers State Electoral Commission:
- Dr Micheal Ekpai Odey – Chairman
2. Mr Lezaasi Lenee Torbira – Member
3. Prof Author Nwafor – Member
4. Prof Godfrey Woke Mbgudiogha – Member
5. Prof Joyce Akaninwor – Member
6. Dr Olive A. Bruce – Member
7. .Prof Chidi Halliday – Member
This followed the judgment of the apex court, which declared the LG election conducted in the state on October 5, 2024, as invalid.
