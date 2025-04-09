W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

FULL LIST: 23 Newly Appointed Rivers LG Administrators

Posted by Featured, Latest Headlines, News Across Nigeria Wednesday, April 9th, 2025

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Administrator of Rivers State, Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, has appointed Administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the state.

According to the statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Ibibia Worika, the appointments are to take effect from Monday, April 7, 2025.

The administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers State include:

  1. Mr Okroiyobi Animiete – Abua/Odual LGA
    2. Mr Goodluck M. Ihenacho – Ahoada East LGA
    3. Mr Promise Jacob – Ahoada West LGA
    4. Dr Tamunotonye Peters – Akuku Toru LGA
    5. Surveyor Atajit Francis – Andoni LGA
    6. Barrister Ibiapuve Charles – Asari Toru LGA
    7. Mr Kingsley N. Banigo – Bonny LGA
    8. Dr Sokari Ibifuro Francis – Degema LGA
    9. Dr Gloria Obo Dibiah – Eleme LGA
    10. Barr Franklin P. Ajinwon – Emohua LGA
    11. Dr Onyemachi S. Nwankwor – Etche LGA
    12. Prof. Gospel G. Kpee – Gokana LGA
    13. Mr Isaiah Christian Nobuawu – Ikwerre LGA
    14. Dr Barinedum Nwibere – Khana LGA
    15. Dr Clifford Ndu Walter – Obio Akpor LGA
    16. Dr Chukwuma Aje – Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA
    17. Eliel Owubokiri – Ogu/Bolo LGA
    18. Mr Thompson Isodiki – Okrika LGA
    19. Manager Ikechi Wala – Omuma LGA
    20. Mr Fred Apiafi – Opobo /Nkoro LGA
    21. Eletuuo Ihianacho – Oyigbo LGA
    22. Dr Sam Kalagbor – Port Harcourt LGA
    23. Mr Nuka O. S. Gbipah – Tai LGA

The following have also been appointed as Chairman and members of the Rivers State Electoral Commission:

  1. Dr Micheal Ekpai Odey – Chairman
    2. Mr Lezaasi Lenee Torbira – Member
    3. Prof Author Nwafor – Member
    4. Prof Godfrey Woke Mbgudiogha – Member
    5. Prof Joyce Akaninwor – Member
    6. Dr Olive A. Bruce – Member
    7. .Prof Chidi Halliday – Member

This followed the judgment of the apex court, which declared the LG election conducted in the state on October 5, 2024, as invalid.

 

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=101930

