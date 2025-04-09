Ibas Appoints Sole Administrators For Rivers LGAs

(AFRICAN EXAMINER0 – )The Rivers Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd) has announced the appointments of Sole Administrators for the 23 Local Government Areas (LGA) of Rivers.

Ibas made the remark in a statement signed and issued by Prof. Ibibia Worika, Secretary to the State Government in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

He also approved the reconstitution of some Boards of Agencies, Commissions, and Parastatals, who were earlier suspended.

The new LGA Administrators include Mr Okroiyobi Animete for Abua/Odual; Good luck Iheancho, Ahoada East; Promise Jacob, Ahoada West; Tamunotonye Peters, Akuku Toru and Atajit Frances-Andoni.

Others are Ibiaquve Charles, Asari-Toru; Kingsley Banogo, Bonny; Sokari Francis, Dengema; Gloria Obo-Dibiah, Eleme; Franklin Ajinwon, Emohua; Onyenachi Nwankwor, Etche; Gospel Kpee, Gokana; Isaiah Nobuawu, Ikwerre.

Also, Baridum Nwibere was asigned to Khana LGA, Clifford Walter to Obio/Akpor, Chukwuma Aje, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, and Eliel Owubokir, Ogu/Bolo.

Mr Thompson Isodike also made the list for Okrika LGA, Manager Wala for Omuma, Fred Apiafi, Opobo/Nkoro; Eletuoo Ihenacho, Oyigbo; Sam Kalagbor, Port Harcourt, and Nuka Gbopah for Tai LGA.

Ibas also approved the appointment of Mr Michael Odey as the Chairman, State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC).

The appointed also listed Mr Lazarus Torbira, Arthur Nwafor, Godfrey Mbgudiogha, Joyce Akaninwor, Olive Brue, and Chidi Halliday as members of the commission.(NAN)