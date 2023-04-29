Abiodun Swears In 4 New Permanent Secretaries

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun on Friday swore in four new Permanent Secretaries, with a charge to apply themselves to the agenda of the government.

Speaking at the ceremony held at the Governor’s office in Abeokuta, Abiodun noted that the new permanent secretaries were appointed from a pool of erudite members of different cadres in the Ogun Public Service.

The governor noted that the appointment was as part of his administration’s efforts to reform and strengthen the service for optimal performance.

According to him, the new Permanent Secretaries need to brace up to meet public expectations by diligently appling themselves to “Building our Future Together” agenda of his administration.

The new permanent secretaries are; Mr Timothy Olatunji; Mr Samuel Adeogun; Mrs Moriamo Oloko and, Mr. Wasiu Kuye.

He added that the process would also place the public service in good stead so that it would perform its duty as the engine room of government.

“The challenge staring us in the face is not just that of sustaining our delivery capability, but improving on it so as to meet the ever increasing expectations of our people.

“This task pre-supposes that all stakeholders are conscious of the high public expectations and are committed to meeting them,” the governor said.

He said the state had been lucky in attracting high quality personnel into its public service.

Abiodun added that it was imperative to follow the natural course and progression expected in the career of persons who had consistently given their best in the service of their fatherland.

The governor stressed that he did not influence the appointment of any of the new Permanent Secretaries, saying their eleviation was based on merit, hard work, dedication and seniority.

Abiodun urged them to continue distinguishing themselves as they had greater individual and collective responsibilities to ensure efficient and effective service delivery.

He implored the new appointees to make probity their watchword, and be prudent in the management of both human and material resources under their care.

“Let me use this opportunity to reassure our public servants that we have not, and will not renege on all our promises.

” We are developing all sectors of the state economy through the creation of needed ambience for the optimal development of our dear State”, Abiodun submitted.