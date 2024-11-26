Absence Of Judge Stalls Nnamdi Kanu’s N50bn Suit Against FG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The absence of Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja has stalled a N50 billion suit filed by leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the Federal Government.

The matter, which was fixed for Monday, could not proceed because Justice Ekwo was on official engagement. The judge was said to be sitting in another division of the court.

The case was subsequently fixed for February 11, 2025, for further mention.

Kanu’s counsel, Aloy Ejimakor had, in one of the proceedings, told Justice Ekwo that he had filed a notice for a change of counsel.

Ejimakor told the court that he would be taking over the case from Mike Ozekhome, who filed the suit on April 7, 2022.

Kanu had sued the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as 1st and 2nd defendants over allegations bordering on violation of his rights, alleging that he was kidnapped from Kenya and brought back to Nigeria to stand trial.

He wants the court to determine “whether the way in which he was abducted in Kenya and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria is consistent with extant laws”.