Access Bank Bags ISO 37301 Compliance Management System Certification

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Access Bank Plc, a Nigerian multinational commercial bank has been conferred the Management System Certificate in accordance with the management system requirements in ISO 37301:2021 standard.

This feat sees the financial institution become the first bank to achieve certification against this standard and it is in recognition of its exemplary commitment to achieving sustainable business continuity.

The certification which was issued upon review of the Bank’s compliance management system contributes to SDGs 8, 16 and 11, affirming its commitment to promoting sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all; promoting peaceful and inclusive societies for

sustainable development, providing access to justice for all.

It also takes cognizance of the bank’s role in building effective, accountable and inclusive institutions at all levels, as well as making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

The certification, which is valid for a period of three years, is subject to satisfactory surveillance audits and will also be used as a management measuring tool. The tool will be used to evaluate the Bank’s business continuity policies and operations, sustainability practices and management compliance systems.

Published in April 2021, the ISO 37301 Compliance Management System seeks to provide a certifiable global benchmark for compliance systems.

As a leading financial institution, Access Bank continues to promote responsible environmental stewardship and stimulate socially responsible development.

In addition, its management approach to sustainability is grounded on global best practices and aims to impact across the triple bottom line of people, planet, and profit. Its compliance management strategy has continued to evolve as it constantly seeks to meet the demands of a dynamic and fast-changing world.

Managing Director of Access Bank, Roosevelt Ogbonna said the certification demonstrates that the Bank’s Board of Directors and Management are committed to meeting internationally accepted standards in their global banking operations, particularly in the areas of sustainability and compliance.

“We believe that attaining this global standard would serve to deepen the trust that our stakeholders have in our institution as we continue to innovatively bridge worlds and connect customers to opportunities”, he said..