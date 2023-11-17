Adeleke Suspends Osun Chief Judge Ojo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has suspended Adepele Ojo from office as chief judge of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement on Thursday by the spokesperson to the governor, Olawale Rasheed, saying Adeleke approved the suspension of Ojo after the resolution of the state house of assembly.

Rasheed said Adeleke also approved the appointment of Olayinka Afolabi as the new acting chief judge of the state.

“Meanwhile, following the approval of the resolution of the House by the Governor, the Deputy-Governor has been directed by the Governor to perform the swearing-in ceremony of the Acting Chief Judge of Osun State which will be held tomorrow at the Executive Lounge, Governor’s Office, Osogbo,” the statement partly read.

Earlier, the National Industrial Court restrained the governor from removing him from office.

See the full statement below:

Governor Adeleke Approves Resolution of the Osun Assembly Asking Osun State Chief Judge to Step Aside

OSOGBO – 16/11/2023 – Osunstate.gov.ng

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Governor Ademola Adeleke has approved the resolution of the Osun State House of Assembly asking the Osun State Chief Judge, Adepele Ojo to step aside pending investigation of allegations of misconduct, abuse of power, corruption and disregard for rule of law against her by the House of Assembly.

In the resolution of the Osun Assembly sitting today 16th November, 2023, the House resolved that the Executive should be informed of the House resolution and that the next in order of seniority to Justice Adepele Ojo be sworn-in immediately to avoid any vacuum in the third arm of government in Osun State.

The House had earlier resolved as follows:

“Having received various petitions against the Chief Judge of Osun State bothering on gross misconducts, abuse of office, corruption and lack of respect for due process and rule of law, this Honourable House, in performance of its oversight functions and exercise of its investigative powers vested by the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) hereby resolved as follows:

That the Committee on Judiciary, Public Petitions and Legal Matters investigate the petitions against the Chief Judge of Osun State, Honourable Justice Adepele Ojo, by inviting the Chief Judge and report to the House within 7 days from today.

That pending the outcome of the investigation, the Chief Judge of Osun State, Honourable Justice Adepele Ojo should step aside, not for any disciplinary action, but to allow for proper investigation of the allegations

That while she steps aside pending the investigation, the Executive Governor should immediately swear-in the next judge in order of Seniority as the Acting Chief Judge of Osun State.

The the Executive should immediately notify the National Judicial Council and the State Judicial Service Commission of the resolutions of this House immediately for their awareness.

That the Clerk of this House should forward the resolutions of this House to the Executive, the National Judicial Council and the State Judicial Service Commission

Signed

Mallam Olawale Rasheed,

Spokesperson to the State Governor.





