AFCON 2023: All Set For Quarter Final Clashes

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Cote d’Ivoire 2023 round of 16 fixtures were concluded on Tuesday, paving the way for thrilling quarter final clashes.

The African examiner reports that eight teams advanced to the quarter final stage.

The matches played in the round of 16 were close contests, but the best teams made their way to the quarter finals.

Angola qualified after battling to a 3-0 win over Namibia on Saturday to meet Nigeria in the quarter final stage.

Nigeria had defeated their counterpart the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 2-0 on Jan. 27.

The Super Eagles will then have a stern test against two-time quarterfinalists, Angola’s Palancas Negras, in the quarter final on Friday at the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in Abidjan at 6.00 p.m.

DR Congo secured a slim victory against a gritty Egpyt on Jan. 28, winning the game via penalty shootout 8-7 after a dramatic 1-1 draw in regular time; they are now set to battle Guinea.

Guinea ended the race of Equatorial Guinea on Sunday with a shock 1-0 win to face DR Congo in the quarter final stage.

Other intriguing match-ups include Monday’s encounter which saw a late penalty that sent Cape Verde through 1-0 against Mauritania.

Host Cote d’Ivoire got through to the quarter finals after an intense penalty shootout (5-4) against defending champions Senegal, after battling out a 1-1-draw in regular time.

Cote d’ ivoire will aim for another upset against Mali.

On Tuesday, in the last round of 16 tie, Mali bundled out opponents Burkina Faso 2-1 to book a place in the quarter final stage to face host Cote d’ ivoire.

South Africa also beat Atlas lions of Morocco 2-0, and will now face the blue sharks of Cape Verde in the quarter final stage.

Following Tuesday night’s last round of 16 tie matches, the stage is now set for several highly anticipated quarter final clashes.

The quarter final matches are scheduled to run from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3.

Below is the full list of the quarter final fixtures and venues.

Friday: Nigeria vs Angola (Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan by 6.00 p.m.)

DR Congo vs Guinea (Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe) by 9.00 p.m.

Saturday: Mali vs Côte d’Ivoire (Stade de la paix Bouake) by 6.00 p.m.

Cape Verde vs South Africa (Stade Charles Konan Banny de Yamoussoukro) by 9.00 p.m.





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



