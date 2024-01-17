AFCON 2023: Why Super Eagles Must Adapt To Abidjan Weather – Troost-Ekong

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles skipper, William Troost-Ekong, has stated that the Super Eagles can’t make use of the harsh weather condition in Abidjan as an excuse to churn out disappointing results at the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The African Examiner recalls that Nigeria head coach, Jose Peseiro, complained about the weather after his side’s 1-1 draw with Equatorial Guinea on Sunday.

The Super Eagles will play against the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire, who are hosts of the tournament in their next match.

Speaking to Journalists ahead of the tie, Ekong stated that the weather condition is a general thing.

He said: “The weather is harsh but is not affecting only us, it’s affecting the other teams too.

“We can’t use that as an excuse, that’s not the ideal thing to say.

“We have to brace up to the challenge and fight hard. We did well in the first game, just that we wasted a lot of chances.

“We just have to work on that and keep the spirit for the next game. I believe we will come out with a positive result.”





