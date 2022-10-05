AfDB Announces Presentation Of African Economic Outlook To Asian Audiences

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – African Development Bank (AfDB) has announced that it will be presenting its African Economic Outlook report for the 2022 fiscal year to Asian audiences.

The African Economic Outlook is the AfDB’s premier flagship report that serves as a tool for economic intelligence, policy dialogue, and operational effectiveness.

The theme for the report, “Supporting Climate Resilience and a Just Energy Transition in Africa”, focuses on the urgent issue of climate resilience and energy transition in Africa under the net-zero carbon strategy.

A statement made available to the media, disclosed that the Asia External Representation Office (PEXT) and Macroeconomic Policy, Forecasting and Research Department (ECMR) of the bank group, will co-organize a webinar to do the presentation of the report on 21 October.

AfDB’s Acting Chief Economist and Vice President for Economic Governance and Knowledge Management, Prof. Kevin Chika Urama will present the report to Asian thought audiences.

This year’s presentation will be the third webinar jointly organized after successful events in 2020 and 2021, which saw very positive feedback from the 400-odd participants from across Africa and Asia.

The topic is particularly important for Asia, considered as one of the most vulnerable continents to climate change. The report discusses potential pathways to strengthening climate resilience and ensuring a just energy transition in Africa and proposes programmatic policy recommendations to all actors intervening in the climate change debate.

It further discusses innovative strategies and instruments to attract and mobilize more climate finance for the continent.

This seminar appeals to the Bank’s main counterparts in Asia who are keen on its activities and achievements and also provides a place to foster constructive dialogue between African and Asian scholars.

In addition, the Asian private sector and academia are eager to understand the latest economic trends and opportunities in Africa amid climate change challenges.

The webinar is expected to attract high-level government officials and government-affiliated agencies, members of the African diplomatic corps in Asia, development practitioners, private sector, civil society members, academics and think tanks, students, journalists, and the general public.

Moreover, it will be held mainly in English. Simultaneous interpretation services in French, Chinese, Japanese, and Korean will be available.