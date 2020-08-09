Mixed Reactions Greet Obasanjo’s Letter On Kashamu’s Death

By Nwa Diokpa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Nigeria’s President, Olusegun Obasanjo, is trending on Twitter as Nigerians have taken to their social media handle to react to the condolence letter the former president sent to the governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, over the death of Buruji Kashamu.

African Examiner had earlier reported the death of Buruji Kashamu, who represented Ogun East in the 8th National Assembly.

According to reports, he died of COVID-19 complications.

And as condolences continue to emerge from various well meaning Nigerians, the one that has elicited uproar was that of former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, who stated that the former senator used laws, politics to escape justice but could not escape death.

Obasanjo writes: “Senator Esho Jinadu (Buruji Kashmu) in his lifetime used the maneuver of law and politics to escape from facing justice on alleged criminal offence in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

“But no legal, political, cultural, social or even medical maneuver could stop the cold hands of death when the Creator of all of us decides that the time is up. May Allah forgive his sin and accept his soul into Aljanah, and may God grant his family and friends fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

This statement has since sparked up reactions as Nigerians took to the social micro-blogging platform to express their views.

Some of them are listed below.

iTobi@Oluwaitobiloba writes: “Traditionally, we don’t speak ill about the dead. If OBJ knew all these why didn’t he say it while Buruji Kashamu was alive? But he himself is not innocent, so he turns himself to a commentator about the dead. Hypocrite Oshi #AbbaKayri #Obasanjo.”

tunde@tunepas writes: “And you saying the Obasanjo is “irresponsible” makes great sense to you. In trying to do what you think is right , DO NOT do it the wrong way. Ponder and see how responsible your statement is.’”

fReezone| #Unsignedafrika@freezone20 writes: “I tweeted ds yesterday, Obasanjo dropped letter today.. We know what we know MONEY CANT BRIBE DEATH. RIP Sen. Buruji kashamu , So sad money can’t bribe death.”

Ejimskills@realDrSkills writes: “This attitude of Nig suddenly glorifying & applauding looters & criminal politicians after their demise is appalling. Who says once a criminal dies, the crimes he committed while alive are reversed, or that we can’t talk bad about the dead who hitherto were bad guys?”

Davekoy@mydavekoy writes: “In the condolence letter written to the Governor of Ogun State, did Obasanjo mention the late Senator as dragging the PDP with him. You are a hypocrite!”

Premier@SodiqTade writes: “Obasanjo statement on Buruji Kashamu is arguably the truth. The timing appears to be wrong. However, I feel we should normalize speaking truths even to the dead. We saw how guys were praising Abba Kyari, Ajimobi, Pepper weeks ago, and even tried to coerce others into sympathy.”

Joeishmor@joeishmor writes: “Can you guy kindly tag those who celebrated Abba Kyari’s death and are dragging Obasanjo over his comments on Buruji Kashamu’s death? I’m just seeing the same tweets.”

salma @Mss_Jolene writes: “Obasanjo who’s involve in the Transcorp shares scandal and the presidential library donations at the eve of his exit and spent $16bn on power projects yet no light. You see pot calling kettle black .”

Sidney Sanni@SanniSidney writes: “Senator Kashamu died on Saturday due 2 #COVID19 complications at a Lagos hospital. Tins u should know about him He sued former president, #Obasanjo, 4 libel for stating that Kashamu was a fugitive 4rm US justice.dere was no Federal High Court to stop his extradiction by death.”

Nathan@rukky_naet writes: “When Abba Kyari died, a good portion of TwitterNG sadly, but understandably was agog. (I never liked the man too, not that it matters) Buruji Kashamu is dead and you are pissed at Obasanjo’s blunt letter of diatribes, yes? What’s the color of your hypocrisy please?”