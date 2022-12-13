AfDB, Partners To Unveil African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation In Rwanda

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – African Development Bank (AfDB) and its partners have announced that the newly launched African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation (APTF) will be unveiled on Thursday in Kigali, Rwanda.

The APTF will be unveiled during a forum holding at the 2nd International Conference on Public Health in Africa which runs from December 12 to 15.

In June this year, the Bank’s Board of Directors approved the establishment of the APTF to boost the continent’s access to technology in manufacturing medicines, vaccines and other pharmaceutical products.

AfDB’s partners include, the Government of Rwanda; World Health Organisation; African Development Bank; Coalition of Epidemic Preparedness Initiative; Global Access in Action; German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development; The South Centre and other partners.

The forum entitled, “Technology Access for Pharmaceutical Manufacturing: The African Pharmaceutical Technology Foundation”, will feature discussion of existing barriers to accessing technology in Africa’s pharmaceutical sector.

It will also focus on innovative approaches incorporating partnerships, intellectual property, and domestic capacity-building that promotes sustainable pharmaceutical manufacturing in Africa.

The forum will equally feature a panel discussion on Enhancing technology access and technology transfer for domestic manufacturing in Africa. Panelists will include experts from the World Health Organization, Rwandan government ministries, and other stakeholders

The Foundation represents a significant step towards improving the health prospects of a continent that is burdened by disease but with a minimal capacity to produce its own medicines and vaccines. According to Bank data, Africa imports more than 70 percent of the medications it needs, at a cost of up to $14 billion annually.

A delegation of senior officials from the AfDB will attend the breakfast forum, including Solomon Quaynor, Vice President for Private Sector, Infrastructure and Industrialisation; Prof. Padmashree Gehl Sampath, Special Adviser to Dr. Adesina on Pharmaceuticals and Health; Nnenna Nwabufo, Director General for East Africa; and Aissa Toure Sarr, the Country Manager for Rwanda.

The forum will equally feature a panel discussion on Enhancing technology access and technology transfer for domestic manufacturing in Africa. Panelists will include experts from the World Health Organization, Rwandan government ministries, and other stakeholders