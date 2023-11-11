Afreximbank Announces 71 Sponsors of Intra-African Trade Fair 2023

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com), in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, has released an impressive list of 71 sponsors of the third Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF2023), Africa’s premier trade and investment event, taking place in Cairo from 9 to 15 November.

Positioned as the premier platform for business exchanges in Africa, IATF2023 is drawing on the broad range of programmes and initiatives being implemented by Afreximbank to facilitate intra-African trade and on the promise of the AfCFTA to revolutionise trade, reshape markets across the Africa, boost output in the manufacturing and service sectors and fundamentally transform Africa’s economic structure.

Prof. Benedict Oramah, President and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Afreximbank, said: “This Intra-African Trade Fair will open the African market to African businesses and will enable us to create investment opportunities and regional value chains beyond anything we have imagined. We are grateful to our sponsors for supporting us in achieving this objective.”

The roll call of IATF2023 sponsors includes four companies in the IATF Official Premier Partner category, two IATF Trade and Investment Partner, one IATF Country Day partner, and 38 IATF Official Partners, among others.

Four IATF Official Premier Partners

The Dangote Group is a Nigerian multinational industrial conglomerate, founded by Aliko Dangote. It is the largest conglomerate in West Africa and one of the largest on the African continent. The group employs more than 30,000 people, generating revenue in excess of US$4.1 billion in 2017. Dangote Group is a market leader in Sub-Saharan Africa in Cement Manufacturing, Sugar Milling, Sugar Refining, Flour Milling, Manufacturing of Pasta, Operation of Cement Terminals, Port Operations, Noodles Manufacturing, Packaging Material Production and Salt Refining. www.Dangote.com

Elsewedy Electric creates sustainable projects in energy and infrastructure that enable businesses, communities and regions to thrive. Listed on the Egypt stock exchange since 2006, the hallmarks of our approach are holistic, start-to-finish solutions and an unswerving commitment to excellence. www.ElsewedyElectric.com

Mota Engil is a multinational with activity centred on the construction and management of infrastructure segmented into the areas of engineering and construction (infrastructure, civil construction, other specialities), industrial engineering (mining services), the environment (collection, processing, recovery, waste-to-energy), Mota-Engil Capital (concessions, Mota-Engil ATIV, Mota-Engil Renewing), energy (generation, waste-to-energy, trading), concessions (bridges, highways), Mota-Engil Next (real estate, transformation and innovation). It operates in three continents and 22 countries. www.Mota-Engil.com

Oando Servco Nigeria Limited is part of Oando Plc which is one of Africa’s leading energy solutions providers with a proud heritage and a primary listing on the Nigeria Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. The Oando Group comprises two companies which are leaders in their markets: Oando Energy Resources and Oando Trading. www.OandoPLC.com

Two IATF Trade and Investment Partner,

Atlantic Financial Group provides managed access to all international markets and investment opportunities with offices in Luxembourg, Paris, Geneva, Zurich, Abu Dhabi and Monaco. Its services include wealth management, financial research, structured products, mergers and acquisitions, private equity and real estate. www.Atlantic-Financial.net

Vista Group Holding SA is a financial services holding company focused on contributing to economic and financial inclusion in Africa. Vista Group Holding SA has entered in strategic partnerships with various global financial institutions to drive its growth strategy by focusing on MSME (SME banking, leasing, mesofinance, banking on women), trade and supply chain finance, bancassurance increasing profitability while controlling operating costs and mitigating risks. www.VistaBankGroup.com

IATF Country Day partner

ARISE Integrated Industrial Platforms (Arise IIP) identifies industrial gaps in African countries that unlock value and create new industries in key sectors by creating local transformation, maximizing production, efficiency and cost, which in turn generates local value addition. Tailor-made special economic zones in Gabon, Benin and Togo seek to boost exports, enable the local transformation of raw materials and promote trade. www.ARISEIIP.com

Other Sponsors

NNPC Limited, Union Bank, Access Bank, Orion Oil, African Development Bank, KK Kingdom Nigeria, Export Trading Group (ETG), Hassan Allam, SOMOIL (ETU Energies), International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), Trinity Energy Limited and Bono Energy.

Others are Great Horn Investment Holdings, Sahara Group, Levene Energy, Development Limited, Guiter, SAMCO Egypt, Oakwood Green Capital Ltd., Fidelity Bank, Pacific Energy Company Limited, Plot Enterprise, UBA, Epe Tasdir Spa /, SAFEX (Algeria), RS Oil & Gas Co. Limited, `Oilserv Limited, Matrix Energy, Lotus Bank, COGEB International, JNPM COMÉRCIO GERAL E REPRESENTAÇÕES and Econet.

Also among the sponsors are Harvest Group of Companies, CORIS Bank International, Scanning Systems, Woodhall Capital, Dorman Long, PAC Holdings, HAVIT INC, Eyrie Energy Limited, UTM FLNG Ltd, NSIA BANQUE Côte d’Ivoire, DPA Industries, FDH Bank PLC, Azikel Group, Bank of Industry, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, Banque Misr and Afriland.

Others are Gemcorp, OPAIA GROUP, Liquid Tech Telecommunications (Jersey) Limited/Cassava,Technologies, Sterling Bank, African Energy Chamber, Alfa Services, Petrovision Energy Services, Bureau Veritas, SICOP Industries SA, RAWBANK, Blue, Horn Aviation, DOTT Services, Banque Populaire de Mauritanie, Exodus and and Company, FBC Bank and Samapeche.

IATF2023 is Africa’s largest trade and investment fair. It is projected to attract over 1,600 exhibitors and 35,000 visitors and buyers and to witness the conclusion of US$43 billion of trade and investment deals. It is a must attend event for everyone interested in trade and investments in and across Africa’s single market of 1.4 billion people which has been created by the AfCFTA and which has a combined Gross Domestic Product of over US$3.5 trillion. Attendees at IATF2023 will include buyers, sellers, importers, exporters, investors, manufacturers, captains of industry, senior government ministers, trade finance and advisory specialists, trade and economic organisations, senior executives from corporates and multinationals and innovative entrepreneurs from across Africa and beyond.

For more information about IATF2023 please visit www. IntrAfricanTradeFair.com

About the Intra-African Trade Fair:

Organised by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat, the Intra-African Trade Fair (IATF) is intended to provide a unique platform for facilitating trade and investment information exchange in support of increased intra-African trade and investment, especially in the context of implementing the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

IATF brings together continental and global players to showcase and exhibit their goods and services and to explore business and investment opportunities in the continent. It also provides a platform to share trade, investment and market information with stakeholders and allows participants to discuss and identify solutions to the challenges confronting intra-African trade and investment.

In addition to African participants, the Trade Fair is also open to businesses and investors from non-African countries interested in doing business in Africa and in supporting the continent’s transformation through industrialisation and export development.

For more information, please visit www. IntrAfricanTradeFair.com

